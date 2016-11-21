The Secret Weapons in Zoë Kravitz's Quintessentially Cool Beauty Routine

If anyone should be described as quintessentially cool, it’s Zoë Kravitz. When the 27-year-old singer and actress isn’t fronting her electro-pop band Lolawolf, she’s starring in blockbuster movies, and acting as Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s newest muse—all while rocking body art inspired by her badass parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

“When I was younger, I had this incredibly rebellious spirit. I just wanted to be natural and silly-looking and not appear perfect all the time—because it's a lot of pressure, you know? On the red carpet everyone started to look the same, like a Barbie doll, and it made me really uncomfortable,” Kravtiz told InStyle of how her approach to beauty has changed over the years. “So I think I was just about claiming, ‘OK, if I'm going to be a part of this world, I want to do it in my own way.’ But I think I've found a way to feel comfortable, looking like I put effort into the way I look, and still feel like I'm being myself.”

Here, the star shares the products in her beauty regime that she uses to help her embrace fame on her own terms.