Daily Beauty Buzz: Zendaya's Orange Eyeshadow 

Robin Marchant/Getty
Erin Lukas
Jun 21, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Summer's epic sunsets that render themselves in soft shades of orange and pink are just one of the many reasons to love the season. But aside from making for a like-worthy IG post, the sky's dreamy shades also make for an easy, gorgeous, smoky eye, too. Case in point: Zendaya, who ripped a warm orange color straight from a sunset and used it to create a single shade smoky eye.

For a visit to the SiriusXM Studio in New York, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star took an eyeshadow like COVERGIRL's Eye Enhancers Eye Shadow in Golden Sunrise ($3; walmart.com) and swept the shimmery tangerine shade all over her lid and up into the crease, creating a halo effect. While the celeb is known for doing her own red carpet makeup just as well as any pro, this look is simple enough to DIY at home.

Zendaya completed the look with groomed brows, subtle highlight, peachy blush, and a touch of lip gloss for an allover glow.

File Zendaya's sunset eye makeup under the running list of the star's beauty wins that we plan on recreating ourselves.

 

