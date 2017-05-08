Daily Beauty Buzz: Zendaya's Green Eyeshadow 

Add Zendaya's 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards makeup to the running list of examples that beauty rules are made to be broken. Much like matching your bag to your shoes, coordinating your makeup to your outfit is generally frowned upon, not that Zendaya cared. The actress, who's known for her edgy beauty looks and often does her own makeup, made a case for matching your eyeshadow to your dress on the award show's red carpet last night.

RELATED: Zendaya's Hair Flip Has Cindy Crawford's Seal of Approval

Zendaya wore a shimmery green eyeshadow that was the exact color of her embellished Zuhair Murad dress. The shadow was concentrated on her lids, but fanned out slightly towards the outer corners of her eyes along her graphic winged eyeliner. If her look has you feeling green, try using the moss shade in COVERGIRL's TruNaked Jewels Eyeshadow Palette ($10; target.com) for a similar effect.

VIDEO: Favorite Zendaya Beauty Moments

The rest of Zendaya's makeup look was also a beauty win. She paired the eye with fresh, glowing skin, perfectly arched brows, and a matte nude lip.