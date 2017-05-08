Daily Beauty Buzz: Zendaya's Green Eyeshadow 

Jason LaVeris/Getty
Erin Lukas
May 08, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Add Zendaya's 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards makeup to the running list of examples that beauty rules are made to be broken. Much like matching your bag to your shoes, coordinating your makeup to your outfit is generally frowned upon, not that Zendaya cared. The actress, who's known for her edgy beauty looks and often does her own makeup, made a case for matching your eyeshadow to your dress on the award show's red carpet last night.

RELATED: Zendaya's Hair Flip Has Cindy Crawford's Seal of Approval

Zendaya wore a shimmery green eyeshadow that was the exact color of her embellished Zuhair Murad dress. The shadow was concentrated on her lids, but fanned out slightly towards the outer corners of her eyes along her graphic winged eyeliner. If her look has you feeling green, try using the moss shade in COVERGIRL's TruNaked Jewels Eyeshadow Palette ($10; target.com) for a similar effect.

VIDEO: Favorite Zendaya Beauty Moments

The rest of Zendaya's makeup look was also a beauty win. She paired the eye with fresh, glowing skin, perfectly arched brows, and a matte nude lip.

The Best Eyeshadow Palettes for Your Eye Color
<p>Blue Eyes:&nbsp;Laura Mercier Eye Art Caviar Colour-Inspired Palette</p>
Blue Eyes: Laura Mercier Eye Art Caviar Colour-Inspired Palette

Opposites attract: Orange-tinted shades like terracotta and bronze will warm up blue eyes and really make them pop. 

 

Courtesy
Laura Mercier $55 SHOP NOW
<p>Blue Eyes:&nbsp;NYX The Natural Shadow Palette</p>
Blue Eyes: NYX The Natural Shadow Palette

A set of neutral shadows will complement baby blues like no other. Use these shades to brush on a subtle everyday eye makeup look.

 

Courtesy
NYX $9 SHOP NOW
Eyeshadow Palettes
Brown Eyes: Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Frivoluxe

If you have brown eyes, consider yourself lucky because virtually every shadow will be flattering once it's swiped on your lids. Rich plum and vibrant purple shades will highlight the clarity of your eye color. 

Courtesy
Marc Jacobs Beauty $49 SHOP NOW
<p>Brown Eyes:&nbsp;Yves Saint Laurent Couture Palette in Couleurs 08</p>
Brown Eyes: Yves Saint Laurent Couture Palette in Couleurs 08

Shades of mossy green will make brown eyes stand out. In other words, consider this palette your antidote to a late night.

 

Courtesy
Yves Saint Laurent $60 SHOP NOW
Eyeshadow Palettes
Green Eyes: Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in Magnify 

A palette with a curated selection of purple and warm neutral eyeshadows are the secret to making green eyes even more vivid.  

Courtesy
Dior $62 SHOP NOW
<p>Green Eyes:&nbsp;MAC Burgundy Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette</p>
Green Eyes: MAC Burgundy Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette

Rust and cranberry shadows will also work in green eyes' favor. 

 

Courtesy
MAC $32 SHOP NOW
Eyeshadow Palettes
Hazel Eyes: L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Eyeshadow Quad in Violet Armor 

The key for hazel eyes to be even more of a standout: Swipe on bright violet shadows. 

Courtesy
L'Oreal Paris $9 SHOP NOW
<p>Hazel Eyes:&nbsp;Buxom Suede Seduction Eyeshadow Palette</p>
Hazel Eyes: Buxom Suede Seduction Eyeshadow Palette

Give hazel eyes' gold flecks even more sparkle with a set of wam neutral shadows. 

 

Courtesy
Buxom Inc $40 SHOP NOW
<p>Gray Eyes:&nbsp;Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Colour-Coded Eyeshadow Palette in The Rock Chick</p>
Gray Eyes: Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Colour-Coded Eyeshadow Palette in The Rock Chick

Stick to cool shades of blue to amplify your unique eye color. 

 

Courtesy
Charlotte Tilbury $53 SHOP NOW
<p>Gray Eyes:&nbsp;Chanel Les Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tisse Smoky&nbsp;</p>
Gray Eyes: Chanel Les Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tisse Smoky 

Gray eyes have the tendency to appear flat, but a selection of shimmery charcoal and pewter grays will add depth and enhance your color. 

 

Courtesy
Chanel $61 SHOP NOW
1 of 10

Advertisement

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!