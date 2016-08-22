This Is How Zendaya Does Her Makeup in 5 Minutes

Zendaya is the epitome of a beauty chameleon. The 19-year-old singer and KC Undercover star has become known for having fun with her red carpet makeup—whether she’s wearing a vampy plum lip or bright turquoise liner—and is often her own makeup artist. If you’ve ever tried to do more than no-makeup makeup yourself, you know that a killer look takes more than a few minutes to execute. Since Zendaya has recently been named CoverGirl’s newest face in addition to her other roles, we seriously don’t know how she does it all while managing to consistently provide us with beauty inspiration. We asked the star what products she can’t live without on days when she only has five minutes to spare to do her makeup.

For Zendaya, mascara is essential. “In general mascara is just a good go-to,” she told us. “If you don’t wear any other makeup mascara’s a good way to just brighten everything up.” Her tube of choice: CoverGirl The Super Sizers Fiber Mascara ($6; walmart.com). She loves this time-saving formula because it delivers maximum length and volume without having to do multiple coats like some other fiber mascaras require.

As for her complexion, along with dabbing any trouble spots with concealer, she likes to apply CoverGirl Clean Matte BB Cream ($7; walmart.com), a lightweight cream that hydrates and evens skin tones in one go. “BB creams are also great, especially for teens because it helps absorb oil and oily skin is something a lot of teens deal with. It’s easy and not too heavy, and quick to wake up and put on before school,” she says.

For a subtle wash of color, she swipes on CoverGirl Colorlicious Oh Sugar! Vitamin Infused Balm ($7; walmart.com) on her lips and cheeks. “It’s meant for lips but I would also double-up and put it on my cheeks.”