The Unexpected Way Zendaya Wears Eyeshadow 

It’s no secret that Zendaya is a beauty renegade. Along with being named CoverGirl’s newest face earlier this year, the 19-year-old singer and actress always manages to deliver crazy-cool beauty inspiration for her fans on Instagram and the red carpet. From a killer smoky eye to her newest go-to look: a clean, fresh face paired with a glowing highlight and glossy lip like the K.C. Undercover star wore to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in July, more often than not Zendaya herself is one behind her playful makeup looks.

“Oh I was highlit. You have no idea, I felt so good that day. I had so much highlight on,” Zendaya told us when we asked her about her out-of-this-world glow. The secret to her dewy skin wasn’t the newest highlighter you’d find in Sephora, but a light, shimmery shade from the CoverGirl TruNaked Nudes Eyeshadow Palette ($10; target.com).

Before dipping into the shadow, Zendaya—who did her own makeup for the event—rubbed a dollop of an oily balm like Aquaphor Healing Ointment ($5; target.com) on her cheekbones and areas of the face that she really wanted to shine such as the bridge of her nose and temples. Then, she goes over where she applied the balm with the highlight eyeshadow color from the palette.

“I think you wear as little or as much makeup as you want and for some reason when you put highlighter on, it instantly makes your face look super dewy and fresh. It’s just magical,” she says. We can’t agree more.