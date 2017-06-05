Daily Beauty Buzz: Zendaya’s Bronze Smoky Eye

As if Zendaya’s beauty looks weren’t impressive enough, the celebrity is one of the few who regularly does her own makeup for her red carpet events. And while we don’t know if she was the mastermind behind this particular bronze smoky eye, that’s not exactly stopping us from fawning over it. The triple threat (FYI, she’s a singer, actress, and apparently a makeup artist) attended the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball wearing the smoldering eye look, which consisted of a chrome and neutral shadows, perfectly curled lashes, and groomed brows.

It was pulled altogether with dewy skin, a glossy nude lip, and her pixie styled in 1920s finger curls. In fact, in an Instagram post, Zendaya said the inspiration for her look was ‘20s entertainer and activist Josephine Baker.

Want to recreate the look for yourself? Try a nudes palette, like CoverGirl Tru Naked Eyeshadow Palette ($10; target.com), that includes a series of neutrals that you can use to seamlessly blend the perfect smoky eye. Focus the metallic or chrome shade on the eyelid, packing on the pigment until you get the color payoff you wish. Editor tip: Wetting your shadow brush lightly helps with application.

Here's hoping Zendaya releases her own tutorial.