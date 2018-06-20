No Product Covers My Under-Eye Circles Quite Like This $38 Concealer

My attempt to find the best concealer to cover my perpetually dark under-eye circles began with a Google search. The results confirmed that Yves Saint Laurent's Touche Éclat was the ideal option.

The Internet was right. Beloved by celebrity makeup artists, beauty editors, and bloggers alike, Touche Éclat ($38; Sephora.com) is formulated with all of the qualities that make up up a good under-eye concealer: It's creamy and lightweight with a buildable, seamless finish. But, even though it covers up the shadows under my eyes unlike any other concealer I've tried, the cult-favorite product technically isn't an actual under-eye concealer. It was originally designed to be used as a highlighter, or around the lips to make them appear more full.

RELATED: Why Spending $120 on an Anti-Aging Sheet Mask Isn't Too Silly

First launched over 25 years ago with the intention to give skin the same natural glow as a room with ideal lighting conditions, the multi-use pen can be considered the photo filter of the pre-Instagram era. Much like the filter-effect foundations that exist in 2018, Touche Éclat's formula is infused with ultra-fine micro-pearls that make skin look more luminous. Hyaluronic acid is also included in the mix to hydrate and plump up complexions. It comes in 10 different shades tailored to various skin tones and under tones.

Touche Éclat's radiance-boosting ability is exactly what makes it so good at covering up dark under-eye circles. The light-reflecting pearls brighten the entire area so that you look dramatically more awake. On days where I still look like I could use a few hours of sleep, I dab a bit of it on the inner corners of my eyes to make them look bigger. The formula melts instantly into my skin, and doesn't take much to blend, whether I'm applying it with my fingertip or a makeup sponge.

VIDEO: One of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Around the World

The only downfall of this little gold pen is that its impressive results come with a massive price tag. Sure, $38 probably seems steep for a concealer that you're only going to use on one part of your face. But, two clicks and swipes under your eyes later, and you'll be waxing poetic about this bona-fide classic makeup product, too.