Younique Is Going to Make You Switch to Powder Foundation This Summer

Powder foundations have earned a bad rap over the years for being dry, dusty, and difficult to shade match. (Did we mention dusty?) However, formulas have evolved, and now powder foundations are equipped to cover dark spots and acne without settling into lines and wrinkles, or making your skin look like it's never felt the touch of moisturizer.

Need proof? Refresh your Facebook feed. Younique, your friends' favorite direct-sales makeup brand, has just reformulated its two lightweight, sweat-proof powder foundations.

The travel-friendly Younique Touch Pressed Powder Foundation ($32; YounqiueProducts.com) comes in 13 shades, including options with cool, warm, and neutral undertones. Its mineral powder formula gives skin an airbrushed finish that doesn't get cakey or feel heavy, despite offering medium-to-full matte coverage. It can be applied with a puff brush, or the sponge provided in the compact.

Alternatively, there's Younique's Touch Loose Powder Foundation ($32; YouniqueProducts.com). Although this product is, well, loose, the brand designed its compact with mesh to keep it as mess-free as humanly possible. Tapping the mesh with a puff brush or sponge will release just the right amount of foundation to cover your entire face.

Unlike the Pressed Powder Foundation, this formula has a radiant finish to add an overall glow to your face. It also offers buildable coverage, and 13 shades with various undertones.

If you're now convinced about making the switch to powder foundation this summer, you probably have a Facebook friend that can sell you a compact or two.