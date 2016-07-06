Getting Lash Extensions? You Need to Read This First 

As a beauty editor, there aren't many beauty treatments that I haven't tried. And if I haven't, well, you best be aware that that list grows smaller and smaller by the day. So what did I tick off my list recently? Lash extensions—and it has been a fantastic lifestyle decision, if I do say so myself. But to be honest, I was a little hesitant before getting 'em. I had heard from some people that the actual lash extensions irritated their eyes and were almost painful while growing out. I also heard that the process of getting them applied was similarly uncomfortable. Another warning? My lashes would break. All of this had me wondering why anyone do this if that is the price you pay. But alas, I forged ahead and I'm so glad I did.

Luckily for me, I met with Courtney Buhler, the CEO and founder of Sugarlash, who set me straight as she gave me lashes that made it irresistible for me to not bat them. And during the lash application session (at least, while I wasn't taking a little lash nap), Courtney took the time to dispel some myths and give me some pointers for what everyone should look for before they take the plunge.

RELATED: These Beauty Products Will Send You on a Mental Vacation

Myth #1: Lash Extensions Damage Natural Lashes

Courtney told me that this is not the case at all. "No breaks in the lashes necessary," she explained. "Just like hair colorists, lash technicians are not all inherently talented with top-notch skills. Sometimes you find an inadequate stylist who doesn't care about the integrity of your hair or nails... and the same can be said for lash artists. Take the time to find a responsible, skilled lash artist that can give you amazing results, but won't ever put your lash health in danger."

In fact, she also said that you could minimize the stress you put on your lashes from roughly rubbing off mascara.

Myth #2: Lash Extensions Feel Uncomfortable

Lash extensions should be totally weightless because no adhesive or extension touches your eyelid skin. "Each lash extension should be attached individually to the natural lashes so the client's shed cycle can remain healthy and fully functioning," she explains. Further, it's important to note that the amount of drama you choose for your lashes should be made in accordance of the technician's assessment of the strength of your natural lashes.

Obviously, there are some key things that you should look for in your technician. For starters, you should look at their website or portfolio. If they are using stock photos that aren't actually their work, it should be a red flag. "Great lash artists are just that... artists. Instagram feeds are even better because you know the applications you are seeing are real life, everyday clientele," she notes.

Now that we got those under control, here are a few things you need to know about the process.

Each bond should be attached to one natural lash only.

This allows your lashes to stay in a healthy growth cycle, growing mature and strong and then shedding as they would naturally with or without lash extensions on. Lashes naturally shed every 45-60 days.

Too much adhesive is not going to do you any favors.

2mm of your lashes should be covered in adhesive max, according Courtney. Any more than that and it will add additional weight to to the lash, which should be kept minimal to avoid undue stress on the natural lash.

Lash extensions should be customized...

...to the length and thickness or your own unique set of natural lashes! If you have short and fine lashes, Courtney says you might not be able to support a super thick and long lash extension.

RELATED: You Can Become an IRL Mermaid With This tutorial

Talk to your pro about after-care tips.

Be sure not to pick, pull, or twist your extensions. Times get stressful, but this is a big no-no. You also don't want to sleep directly on your lashes, and you should avoid using oils in your skin care around the eye area to deter from premature shedding. You'll also want to invest in a lash extension cleanser, like the SugarLash Lash Pure Cleanser, which keeps oils off the lash extensions as well as takes off makeup, keeping bacteria in check.