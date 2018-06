"I will never get over Mila Kunis’ beauty look from Aerosmith’s “Jaded” video. Ever. When the video was released all the way back in 2001, I spent so much time sitting in my vanity mirror trying to replicate the petal shadow, dewy skin, and frosted lip. I vividly remember buying this beyond-sparkly pink blush from The Body Shop in a feeble attempt to recreate that gorgeous eye. That eye. I still think about it today. Considering that rose gold shadow is having somewhat of a moment, it wouldn’t be completely out of line for me to replicate it using Tarte’s Waterproof Liner in (surprise, surprise) Rose Gold ($21; tartecosmetics.com) all over my lids as a cream shadow, going hard with Anastasia’s Glow Kit in Gleam ($40; sephora.com) all over my face, and the Too Faced La Crème Color Drenched Lip Cream in Unicorn Tears ($22; ulta.com) in place of my everyday nude.” —Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor