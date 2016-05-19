You Can Soon Buy Zoella Products in the US

Stateside fans of the Zoella Beauty Range now have reason to rejoice. The International Youtube Vlogger, and creator of all things cute, just announced that she's making her products available to people living in the USA. She made the announcement via an Instagram post, stating that the Zoella makeup and skincare line would soon be found in American Eagle/Aerie stores, as well as Tilly's.

COMING SOON! USA friends: You'll soon be able to find us in Aerie @americaneagle and @tillys A photo posted by Zoella Beauty (@zoellabeauty) on May 18, 2016 at 5:08am PDT

Fans responded kindly and with much excitement, saying they couldn't wait for the products to drop and that it was about time. According to her Instagram feed, the vlogger is also making the Zoella Beauty Range available in Canada and Spain.

This expansion into foreign territory comes after Zoella recently announced the discontinuation of her popular Tutti Fruity line, which sold out quickly and was adored by fans. Despite its popularity, she wanted to replace the line with something new, and explained that she already had a new line in the works. Clearly she's got a mission, and we're excited to see her taking off across the world.