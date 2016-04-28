People Are Willing to Spend How Much on the Rainbow Prism Highlighter?!

Got cash to burn?
How much would you spend on a highlighter? According to the Internet, maybe around $1,225? Bitterlace Beauty's Rainbow Prism highlighter went viral this week and then very quickly sold out. Although people have figured out some DIY solutions to hold them over, demand is still through the roof. An Ebay user listed her unused rainbow highlighter, and after 27 bids, the price now sits at a cool $1,225 (plus $3 for shipping).
😱🐰 This past week has been so emotional and amazing, thank you all for the love and well wishes! It still seems so unreal! Most of you have already seen this... but huge thank you to Bunny @grav3yardgirl for reviewing our Prism highlighter! She snagged one before the hype even hit 😊😊😊 I am so eternally grateful!
If you don't have that type of liquidity in your piggy bank don't worry — Bitterlace is restocking their Prism Highlighters tomorrow at noon. But considering how crazy the Internet is about these, PLUS the fact that they're handmade, we're guessing they won't last long. Who knows, tomorrow evening $1,225 might seem like a bargain?
Hey there beauties! We have some important updates before our Prism release tomorrow... you can now go to bitterlacebeauty.com to find our new website (Link is in our bio) We will only be releasing Prism (Friday April 29th 12 noon EST) the rest of our shades are going to be released in a massive restock that will come at a later date. We are limiting 1 Prism per purchase... I know this might be upsetting but please realize we mean well by doing this, being a handmade item we have limited quantities during our releases and want everyone to be able to snag one until we are able to expand. You asked and we are now going to deliver! We now offer compacts as an add on this is completely optional. You can still purchase the pan alone. We are so excited for some more of you to snag Prism!!! Thank you for all the love and support ❤ #bitterlacebeauty