People Are Willing to Spend How Much on the Rainbow Prism Highlighter?!

How much would you spend on a highlighter? According to the Internet, maybe around $1,225? Bitterlace Beauty's Rainbow Prism highlighter went viral this week and then very quickly sold out. Although people have figured out some DIY solutions to hold them over, demand is still through the roof. An Ebay user listed her unused rainbow highlighter, and after 27 bids, the price now sits at a cool $1,225 (plus $3 for shipping).

If you don't have that type of liquidity in your piggy bank don't worry — Bitterlace is restocking their Prism Highlighters tomorrow at noon. But considering how crazy the Internet is about these, PLUS the fact that they're handmade, we're guessing they won't last long. Who knows, tomorrow evening $1,225 might seem like a bargain?