You Can Buy the Key to Contouring Perfection in an Office Supply Store

No matter how much we might complain about the endless contouring craze, we still can’t look away. Each and every style or hack is more intriguing than the next. Beauty dynamo Huda Kattan just revealed one of her contouring secret weapons and it’s so not what you would expect.

It isn’t an expensive brush from a top beauty brand, it’s a ruler. Yes, your everyday, average, run-of-the-mill ruler. Kattan actually measures her contour to make sure it’s perfectly even, although admits she doesn’t do this all of the time, only when she has a big photo shoot. It makes sense because whose makeup bag is big enough to fit a 12-inch ruler? Guessing there aren’t too many hands raised out there.

Kattan’s contour is always on point, so we’ll gladly accept any and all tips she has to offer, no matter how offbeat they might sound. Still, we’re wondering which entrepreneurial beauty brand will be the first to start marketing a collapsible contouring ruler that we can all start toting around.

Check out Kattan’s tutorial here and prepare to be amazed.