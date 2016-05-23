This Woman Is Turning Her Face Into Famous Works of Art

There's a lot of weird, yet super cool stuff coming from beauty vloggers these days. While we're still trying to get our eyeliner to match on each side, other people are doing well, a lot more, to put it mildly. The artistry and skill it takes to do a good contouring or eyeshadow cut crease is amazing in and of itself, but now makeup artist Lexie Lazear is really bringing the "art" to makeup artist. Lexie Lazear's Instagram is full of serious #inspo and "how the heck did she do that??" moments. Our favorite thing from her Instagram? It has to be her Artist Series where she recreates famous works of art on her face.

RELATED: Lily-Rose Depp Is the Face of Chanel's Latest Fragrance

RELATED: How to Wear Rainbow Beauty IRL — Without Having to Commit

Through her series Lexie has recreated artworks by Gustav Klimt, Paul Cezanne, Pablo Picasso, and Vincent Van Gogh — and that's not even the entire list. Lexie's version of Van Gogh's Starry Night has to be the most impressive of the lot — seriously how do you manage to shade your lips to look like a water?! While the looks aren't entirely everyday wearable, they're still inspiring us to really push ourselves to achieve that smooth and perfectly done lipstick application. And we really can't wait to see what she does next.