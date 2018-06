Winona Ryder Beauty Movie Moments We'll Never, Ever Forget

In summer's smash hit Stranger Things, Winona Ryder plays Joyce Byers—the distressed mom desperately trying to find her son, Will. But before she starred in a Netflix show set in the '80s, she was a megastar during that decade IRL and beyond. Not to mention, a serious beauty inspiration.

Basically Ryder starred in all the classics, and had flawless fashion and beauty breakout moments along the way, ranging from Beetlejuice to Little Women.

Let's time travel and relive Ryder's best movie beauty looks from the '80s and '90s, shall we? She was practically a chameleon and could adapt to any style with ease, as you'll see if you keep on clicking!