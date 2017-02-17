10 Lipsticks to Pair with Your Favorite Red Wine

As if we needed any more excuses to indulge with a good glass of wine, National Drink Wine Day encourages use to partake in our favorite beverage. The only way to make your favorite type of wine better is with the correct pairing. Our foolproof solution: a matching lipstick shade to wear while celebrating the holiday.

Just like a fine wine, these bullets will go on smooth. And similar to how your favorite glass of merlot stains your lips, their pigments will linger on hours after you reach the bottom of the bottle. Here, we’ve rounded up the best wine-colored lipsticks to wear while you’re raising a glass (or two) on National Drink Wine Day.