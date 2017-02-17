10 Lipsticks to Pair with Your Favorite Red Wine

Erin Lukas
Feb 17, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

As if we needed any more excuses to indulge with a good glass of wine, National Drink Wine Day encourages use to partake in our favorite beverage. The only way to make your favorite type of wine better is with the correct pairing. Our foolproof solution: a matching lipstick shade to wear while celebrating the holiday.

Just like a fine wine, these bullets will go on smooth. And similar to how your favorite glass of merlot stains your lips, their pigments will linger on hours after you reach the bottom of the bottle. Here, we’ve rounded up the best wine-colored lipsticks to wear while you’re raising a glass (or two) on National Drink Wine Day.

1 of 10

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Modern-Matte Lipstick in Glastonberry 

Charlotte Tilbury $34
2 of 10

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick In Hex

Urban Decay $17
3 of 10

Burt's Bees Lipstick In Russet River 

Burt's Bees $9
4 of 10

Lorac Alter Ego Lipstick In Dominatrix 

Lorac $18
5 of 10

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Shaping Lipstick In Secrete

Lancome $32
6 of 10

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Lip Paint In Sultry Sangria

L'Oreal Paris $8
7 of 10

Hourglass Girl Lip Stylo In Warrior 

Hourglass $32
8 of 10

Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color In Blissful Berry 

Maybelline $4
9 of 10

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick In Magenta 224

Marc Jacobs Beauty $30
10 of 10

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil In Endangered Red 

Nars $27

