Daily Beauty Buzz: Willow Smith's Graphic Red Eyeliner

Of course Willow Smith would take the celebrity makeup trend of 2017 and run with it. At the Chanel Metiers D’Art Collection Paris Cosmopolite show in Tokyo today, the 16-year-old put a anime-inspired spin on the monochromatic makeup looks you’ve seen on celebs like Rihanna and Emma Stone.

Instead of opting for a matchy-matchy eyeshadow and lipstick or lipstick and blush combo, Smith paired her graphic red eyeliner with a lip in the exact same shade. The singer and actress wore a crimson, negative space cat-eye with a sharp line that extended towards the inner-eye and out towards the tail of her brow. A swipe of a matte red lipstick completed her makeup look.

Further proving that coordination is the key to executing a monochromatic look, Smith wore her hair in two pigtails on top of her head that were tied with bright red hair ties.

Would you really expect anything less from one-half of the coolest sibling duo on the planet?