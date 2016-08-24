The Real Reason Your Foundation Turns Orange Throughout the Day

It doesn't often happen, but when it does, it's just so obvious it probably drives you mad. You know, when you put on your foundation, and then when you arrive at your desk post-commute, you realize your face has turned an entirely different shade. You think it will probably lead people to believe that perhaps you are the last living oompa loompa, or maybe you escaped from Wonka's Chocolate factory. We've all been there. But why does it happen in the first place?

For me personally, I find that this happens more often during the summer. I did some digging because even if I can't control the situation, I'd like to at least feel like I know what's going on.

It turns out that turning into a sunshine state shade of mandarin has a technical term, and that technical term is called oxidization. But what does that really mean? I got the skinny from celebrity and editorial makeup artist, Neil Scibelli.

First of all, Scibelli tells me that oxidization typically happens on a more oily-prone skin type and is caused by the chemicals and ingredients interacting with oils on our skin—and it can result in your base turning darker, orangey, and even grey. So how do you avoid this? If you have an event that's indoors and at nighttime, he tells us you can avoid using foundations with SPF built-in. Another thing to note, this could help prevent flashbacks in photos!

He tells us that the SPF ingredients, zinc and titanium, can interact with the color products, resulting in a change of shade in the foundation.

You can also circumvent this by using a powder with SPF in it, so it's on the top layer of your skin and can't mix with the natural oils of your face. Another tip?

"A mattifying primer can also prevent oxidation because it will address the overproduction of oil throughout the day," he tells us.

So there you have it, a few more tricks in your arsenal that will prevent you from walking around with what looks like a baaaaad spray tan.