So What Is Draping, Anyway? 

Move over contouring and strobing! There's a new face-shaping technique set to make a huge splash this fall. What is it? Draping. But what does that mean, exactly?

Don't worry, we felt the same, so we reached out to the sisters Chapman, Sam and Nic of Pixiwoo and Real Techniques fame. Because, honestly, if anyone was going to make this digestible and easy to learn, it's them. I can say that they pretty much taught me how to properly wing my liner.

Let's crack on then, shall we?

So what is it? Essentially, draping is the application of blush in a light swirling motion to the high points of the face, tops of cheek bones, temples, and brow bone. Think of it as one-step face shaping! Sam + Nic explained to me that this technique gives an awesome "put together" makeup look harking back to the seventies. It creates a very cohesive look for the face, as your eye picks up the placement of the color, lifting everything up. No more painstakingly blending our contour? Into it.

So how should you go about doing this? Sam suggested picking a soft and neutral blush, rather than a bold vibrant color. She then says to grab a blush brush and "dust the pigment to the high points of your face." That means the tops of your cheekbones, temples, and brow bones. Do all of this in swirling motions. Just like draping your face in the most luxurious flush ever, right?

RELATED: Taylor Hill Just Landed a Major Beauty Gig

Nic added that to make your life even easier, you should use setting brush, like the one from Real Techniques ($8; ulta.com) for smaller areas of the face, as the application will be more controlled. Then, use a blush brush for your cheeks.

It's safe to say this is going to be a hit. That being said, ready, set, drape!