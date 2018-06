With New York Fashion Week kicking off, we’re betting your Instagram feeds will overflow with #OOTD shots and backstage peeks. What you may not see is what's hiding in those coveted it bags. We asked the the InStyle beauty team what essentials they always carry on the go to get them through the long days (and nights). Even if you’re not running back and forth to shows, these editor faves may deserve a place in your purse also.