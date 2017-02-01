You’ll Never Believe the Secret to Getting Natural-Looking Brows

You probably thought you had your eyebrow anatomy down at the arch, but according to the beauty brand Glossier, there’s another key term we should be familiar with. They’re called "sprouts," and in a recent newsletter, the brand dubbed them as the "perky little hairs closest to your nose." You can see them in the photo of Lily Collins above.

We are obsessed with the brand's (sometimes impossible to get your hands on) Boy Brow ($16; glossier.com) for taming unruly arches, but we also started wondering if sprouts are the key to creating a natural-looking brow. Glossier recommends swiping these fine hairs up for a more organic effect. After all, they do look like little blades of grass popping out of the earth for the first time, and hair doesn't grow in at the same length.

"I think they look youthful and cute," says makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes of the sprouts term. "If you have them, rock them."

But if you don't and you envy those baby brow strands? Don't go pulling out the clippers. "If you don't, you can use a spiking hair gel on a spoolie and brush your brows up. Brushing brows up creates a fuller-looking brow, so don't be afraid to brush them up and leave them there," she says.

VIDEO: 10 Brow Kits to Help Perfect Your Arches

RELATED: How Lash Extensions Solved My Eyeliner Struggles

But that's not the only way to get a natural-looking set of brows when using product. To avoid the Instagram look and keep them fresh, Hughes suggest avoiding auburn or red-hued brow products unless you have red hair. They can read unnatural on your skin if you aren't currently a redhead.

Her most surprising tip, though, has to do with how you hold the tool. She says you position your hand further down on the pencil so you're not creating harsh, heavily pigmented hair-like lines by pressing too firmly into the skin. This gives you a lighter grip... so less mistakes.

She also suggests brushing your brows up first to see where you actually need the faux hairs and to draw them in the same direction your hair naturally grows.

Brow Gels That Will Make You Feel Put Together in Just One Swipe Lancôme Sourcils Styler Brow Styler Courtesy $27 SHOP NOW Too Cool For School Glam Rock Urban Brow Courtesy $18 SHOP NOW Blinc Eyebrow Mousse Courtesy $24 SHOP NOW Givenchy Mister Brow Filler Tinted Waterproof Brow Filler Courtesy $27 SHOP NOW Laura Mercier Brow Dimension Courtesy $24 SHOP NOW 1 of 5 Advertisement

Need some product recommendations? Check out the gallery above for some of InStyle's favorites.