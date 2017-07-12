Wet n Wild's Cult-Favorite $5 Highlighter Now Comes in 4 More Shades

A $5 highlighter that gives your complexion a radiant glow is just one of the many things on our list of stuff that seems too good to be true. But, Wet n Wild proved us wrong last summer when the drugstore-favorite brand launched its MegaGlo Highlighting Powders.

The collection sold out instantly—and every time it was restocked afterwards. Luckily, for highlighter enthusiasts everywhere, Wet n Wild is giving you more options to glow this summer with four new shades to join the original hues of its now cult-status highlighter. What's all the hype about? These affordable powder highlighters are infused with shimmering pearl pigments and go on smooth so you can easily blend them into your skin, or build them for more coverage.

RELATED: How to Wear Highlighter On Sweaty Summer Days

Blossom Glow, a light rose gold, and Golden Flower Crown, a warm champagne, are two new subtle shades, while Royal Calyx, a pretty violet, and Botanic Dream a red-pink, are two ways to try more bold highlighters without shelling out more than the price of your flat rate Uber Pool ride home from happy hour.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures

You can pick up all four shades now for $5 each at wetnwildbeauty.com, but we suggest not to wait on adding them to your cart because they're guaranteed to go fast.