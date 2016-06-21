These Welcome Mats Are Basically a Necessity for Beauty Lovers

Getty
Wendy Rose Gould
Jun 21, 2016 @ 11:15 am

It doesn't matter where you are—vacation, the movie theater, at a Bachelorette viewing session, snuggling with BAE—that panicky moment where you can't remember whether or not you turned off your curling iron can strike at any time. And it eats at you until you either a) have someone check on it for you, b) go check yourself, or c) resolve to come home to a melted countertop. It's not great. 

We're not saying the welcome mat's by Etsy seller Be There in Five, a Chicago-based artist named Kate, will help solve all your problems. However, her mats will certainly provide you a daily reminder to turn off your fire-hazard styling tools.

Adorable and effective, no? The seller has other adorable options, as well. These will remind you just how amazing you are:

RELATED: 11 Beauty Memes That Are #RealLife

The mats come in a couple different sizes, start at about $40 per item, and are all hand-painted. Guess it's time to give our bathrooms and front doors a mini makeover. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!