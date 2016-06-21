These Welcome Mats Are Basically a Necessity for Beauty Lovers

It doesn't matter where you are—vacation, the movie theater, at a Bachelorette viewing session, snuggling with BAE—that panicky moment where you can't remember whether or not you turned off your curling iron can strike at any time. And it eats at you until you either a) have someone check on it for you, b) go check yourself, or c) resolve to come home to a melted countertop. It's not great.

We're not saying the welcome mat's by Etsy seller Be There in Five, a Chicago-based artist named Kate, will help solve all your problems. However, her mats will certainly provide you a daily reminder to turn off your fire-hazard styling tools.

my previously discontinued single border style is back in stock for a limited time! {link in profile} #bethereinfive #etsy #handmade #firesafety ☺️ A photo posted by Be There in Five (@bethereinfive) on Feb 21, 2015 at 11:38am PST

Adorable and effective, no? The seller has other adorable options, as well. These will remind you just how amazing you are:

#repost thanks @asos @styledbykasey 😘 pink mat link in bio 👉 ・・・ Monday - you've got this 💪 (📷: @styledbykasey) A photo posted by Be There in Five (@bethereinfive) on Apr 25, 2016 at 7:36am PDT

😍😍😍 you're so welcome @lionelthehog #repost (grey bordered rug now available in the #bethereinfive shop!) ・・・ Tell me something I don't know. I always look sharp 😜 Loving my new door mat from @bethereinfive A photo posted by Be There in Five (@bethereinfive) on Aug 30, 2015 at 6:34am PDT

The mats come in a couple different sizes, start at about $40 per item, and are all hand-painted. Guess it's time to give our bathrooms and front doors a mini makeover.