The Weird Trick That’ll Give You the '60s Lashes of Your Dreams 

Before you go out and buy that new Lilly dress for your vacay, let us introduce you to the makeup look you should probs consider wearing with it. Yes, dreams realized: Stila Cosmetics, led by makeup artist Sarah Lucero, created a makeup look for Lilly Pulitzer’s Resort 2017 collection show that defines #LashGoals.

You can consider it an uber-win for beauty, as the makeup look reintroduces some iconic '60s-inspired trends, specifically, larger-than-life lashes paired with a cat eye.

So how did Lucero manage to get the models’ lashes so darn fluttery and perfect?

First, she started with the Stay All Day Black Liquid Liner ($22; sephora.com) for a smooth, clean cat eye.

But to obtain those awe-inspiring lashes (the ones you never thought possible without falsies), she applied two coats of Huge Extreme Lash Mascara in black.

And here’s the trick: You’ll want to pay extra close attention to the lower lashes by painting on the mascara with a flat liner brush. This lash hack apparently ensures the roots are thickly coated in mascara, creating definition to your eyes and making the lash line pop. Next, the look calls for black liner on the top of the eye and Brown Smudgestick Liner on the bottom.

The rest of the look was completed with products like the Stila Stay All Day Foundation ($44; nordstrom.com) and the Convertible Color Palette ($39; sephora.com), which looks like an actual dream come true.