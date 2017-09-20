5 Ways to Live Your Life with Glitter on Your Lips

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Erin Lukas
Sep 20, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Who says you're too old for glitter makeup? After high school, you probably retired the frosted lipstick and sparkly glosses you always kept in the pocket of your jeans to the back of your makeup drawer. But, if the grown-up versions of your favorite shimmery lip products that celebs have been wearing on the red carpet are any indication, it might be time to revisit swiping glitter on your lips.

Last summer, Pat McGrath led the resurgence of all-things glitter with her ruby red glitter lip kit. While mesmerizing, the look wasn't exactly practical (which is what we loved about it). Now, glitter has slightly come down to earth with the option of picking up a tube of glitter-flecked lip gloss or metallic red lipstick from the makeup shelves.

If you want to test the trend without the risk of sparkle fallout, we've plucked five ways to wear sparkly lips from the red carpet that will also work in everyday life.

1 of 5 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens 

That frosted pink lipstick you've been holding onto since high school? It's time to pull it out from the back of your makeup drawer and dust it off. Pair the lipstick with eye makeup in the same color family like Hudgens did on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet to play into this year's monochromatic makeup trend, and bring the shimmery shade into 2017. For a similar shade to the star's, swipe on MAC's Lipstick in Angel ($18; nordstrom.com). 

2 of 5 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Taylor Hill 

A nude lip and smoky eye is the burger and fries combo of makeup looks. If you want to switch things up on your next night out, swap your neutral lip shade for a shimmery terracotta-tinted gloss. It will add a touch of color to your look without looking too extra next to a charcoal smoky eye. Apply a coat of Lancôme's Le Metallique Metallic Lip Lacquer in Curve Casting ($22; sephora.com), a liquid lipstick-gloss hybrid, for a similar effect. 

3 of 5 Victor Chavez/Getty

Cara Delevingne

If you came of age in the early aughts, you'll always have a soft spot for clear lip gloss. Bonus points if it's sparkly like Delevingne's. However, wearing it as an adult can be struggle. To keep the look sophisticated instead of juvenile, pair the gloss with eye makeup that leans towards neutral like the multi-hyphenate star did at the premiere of her film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets this summer. Use Rimmel London's Stay Glossy Lip Gloss in Blushing ($4; target.com) for a similar vibe to Delevingne's gloss.

4 of 5 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Sarah Hyland 

When we first saw Pat McGrath's red glitter lip kit last summer, we were completely mesmerized, but the look isn't exactly safe for your 9-to-5. (Imagine the fallout on your desk?) If you can't stop thinking about wearing the equivalent of Dorothy's ruby slippers on your lips, consider Hyland's sparkly oxblood lipstick as the more practical alternative. After lining her lips, the star's makeup artist Allan Avendaño applied a mix of Dior's Rouge Dior in Poison Metal and Scandalous Metal ($35; dior.com) to get the perfect sparkly shade. The metallic liquid lipstick has glitter flecks built into its formula, which makes it possible to achieve the look in a single step. 

5 of 5 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o

Glitter and subtle may not be two words you would expect to see side-by-side, but Nyong'o demonstrates that it is possible for the sparkly stuff to be worn as a neutral. She wore a golden lipstick that brought an allover warmth to her complexion. Get a similar look with Lancôme's Color Design Lipstick Sensational Effects Lipstick in Check Me Out ($23; lancome-usa.com). 

