Watch this Vlogger Contour Her Entire Body

We've seen a lot of contouring over the past few years. A lot. But of late, the trend has been taken to an entirely different level. For example, we recently saw contoured feet and a countered derriere. Both were admittedly cool, but let's face it, it's also impractical for everyday wear. Would you really wake up an extra 30 minutes early to cater to your toes?
YouTube Vlogger Chloe Morello takes the contour cake (or would that be caked on contour?), though, with her latest video. In it, she contours her entire body. That includes her face, obviously, her collar bones, breasts, abs, arms, back, butt, thighs, calves, knees, feet. Seriously — no part of her body is left untouched. She hired two makeup artists to help, and says that the process took between two and three hours to complete. The end result is a very sculpted figure with exaggerated breasts and butt, and TBH, it's pretty impressive to see what makeup can do.
NEW VIDEO ALERT 🎉 I've seen neck contouring, leg contouring and of course ab and boob contouring here on Insta... But I just think, why stop there? Why not contour your whole body from head to toe?!?! I mean who has time to work out anyways? Why not spend the 2 hours you'd normally spend working out simply painting your bod to look like this? This tutorial is perfect for everyday as it only takes 2-3 hours to complete and a mere 5 kg of makeup product. 🙃 #bodycontour #sohotrightnow #verypractical #everydaylook #naturalmakeup #sofit #cleaneating #nattybrah #DDcup #stereosonic #shreddedbrah #shredded #abs #femalefitnessmotivation #fullyserious #nosarcasm #seriouslynosarcasm #okyougotme (credit to @sharonthemakeupartist and @karimamckimmie for the makeover! Thanks girls)
That said, we should tell you that Morello filmed this video completely in jest, poking fun of the contour craze that seems to be spiraling out of control. You can take a look at the video right here.