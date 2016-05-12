Watch this Vlogger Contour Her Entire Body

We've seen a lot of contouring over the past few years. A lot. But of late, the trend has been taken to an entirely different level. For example, we recently saw contoured feet and a countered derriere. Both were admittedly cool, but let's face it, it's also impractical for everyday wear. Would you really wake up an extra 30 minutes early to cater to your toes?

YouTube Vlogger Chloe Morello takes the contour cake (or would that be caked on contour?), though, with her latest video. In it, she contours her entire body. That includes her face, obviously, her collar bones, breasts, abs, arms, back, butt, thighs, calves, knees, feet. Seriously — no part of her body is left untouched. She hired two makeup artists to help, and says that the process took between two and three hours to complete. The end result is a very sculpted figure with exaggerated breasts and butt, and TBH, it's pretty impressive to see what makeup can do.

That said, we should tell you that Morello filmed this video completely in jest, poking fun of the contour craze that seems to be spiraling out of control. You can take a look at the video right here.