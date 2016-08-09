This Vlogger's Hyper Realistic Character Transformation Is The Best Thing You'll See Today

Meanwhile we're still trying to master flawless lipstick application...
We recently set our alarms an hour earlier after a few late days and close calls when it came to arriving to work at an appropriate hour. Seriously it's amazing how much time we can—and actually do— spend on Instagram just looking through minute long videos and tutorial photos. This morning we fell into an Instagram spiral when we came across vlogger Jordan Hanz's Instagram page where she's been documenting and sharing her amazing character transformations.
IVYSAUR 📽Pokémon video is up on my YouTube channel! The direct link is in my bio! Have you seen it? ‼️ALSO hope to see you guys at my casual little meet up tomorrow!☺️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ USING: @sugarpill Kim Chi eyeshadow & Lumi pigment / Plush false lashes @makeupforeverus @makeupforeverofficial Flash Palette Stick in Turquoise & White Face & Body Cream @makeupmonsterscosmetics Tyranny Liquid Lipstick @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord Velour Liquid Lipstick for the fangs @nyxcosmetics Purple Color Mascara / Primal Colors eyeshadows in colors Hot Black & Hot Blue @katvondbeauty Tattoo Liner in Trooper ❤️Which Pokémon in the video was your favorite? Another one coming Monday!
Jordan Hanz is a Cape Cod based makeup artist and you're about to be seriously obsessed with her Instagram. Going through her page there are more character transformations than we can count and they are so hyper-realistic that we may have confused her for the real thing once, twice, or ten times, if we're being completely honest. Jordan's transformations include Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn— and it legit looks like she was ripped right out of a comic book,—Donald Trump (too real,) and more Pokemon than you can count. And if simply admiring her work isn't enough for you, Jordan posts full tutorials of her looks on Youtube, including product breakdowns. What we're really saying is: no excuses on Halloween this year y'all.