This Vlogger's Gingerbread Witch Makeup Transformation Will Blow Your Mind

We're all about natural, effortless makeup, editorial vibes, and super dramatic looks perfect for weekend shenanigans, but we're super into wacky, other-worldy makeup, as well. Vlogger Pompberry specializes in the latter, and my goodness does she deliver. Once you start scrolling through her YouTube channel, you feel like you've escaped into this hyper-bizarre fairytale land, and before you know it, you've been staring at your screen, mouth agape for hours.

It should come as no surprise that she's one of the 20 finalists in NYX's 2016 Face Awards. Her Top 20 entry into the competition was this impressive Totoro Stop Motion look, which required 60 hours of filming over the course of four days. And by the way, that doesn't even include the time she spent shooting products or editing the footage. #Impressive.

One of our favorite looks that she's created, though, is her Top 30 entry into the NYX Face Awards. In this video, she transforms herself into a spooky, but somehow stunning, gingerbread witch inspired by the Brothers Grimm Hansel and Gretel fairytale.

For the look—which she started creating at 10 a.m. and finished at 11 PM—Pompberry used lots of NYX Cosmetics products, a "cotton candy" hat, some hair product, and lots of candy—yes, candy.

How befitting is that? Can't wait to see what she comes up with next.