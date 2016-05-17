This Vlogger Is Using Her Stiletto Heels to Contour

Vloggers can't stop putting their foot products on their face. Yesterday, we told you about the vlogger using her socks to apply her makeup. Today, we have another bizarre (maybe genius?) tidbit to bring you. There are more contouring hacks than we can count — tape, rulers, floral patterns... you get it. But vlogger Sadia has an even more interesting and how-did-she-figure-this-out moment with her latest contouring hack, which involves heels — a pair, we should add, that look like they might just be Louboutins.

This new contouring hack really takes the cake in terms of bizarreness and expensiveness. Beauty vlogger Sadia shared her latest contouring hack on her Instagram and shows her using her the heel on her heel to the thin precise lines for her contour. While it is a little bizarre, we're sure there's a scenario somewhere where it makes sense. Necessity is the mother of invention, so you may want to keep this in mind if you're even stranded with nothing but your shoes and your makeup.

