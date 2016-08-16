Watch This Vlogger Turn Herself Into Buster Bluth from Arrested Development 

Arrested Development fans rejoiced when Netflix brought the TV show back to life after a seven-year hiatus. The fourth season hit Netflix in May of 2013 and buzz about a fifth season followed shortly after. Since then, we've all been left wondering when the show would actually hit. In late July, show creator, Mitch Hurwitz, revealed that the show would finally begin shooting the fifth season as early as the beginning of next year, says Variety.

So what's any of this have to do with vloggers transformation videos? Well, since you asked...

This much anticipated news coincided with makeup vlogger Kiki G.'s makeup tutorial, in which she transforms herself into the character Buster Bluth. It's such a realistic transformation that at first we thought it actually was Buster making an appearance in the video. She even included a Juicy Juice box and hook hand, a la the real Buster Bluth.

Don't know about you, but all this Arrested Development talk has got us in the mood for a binge-watching sesh. Brb.