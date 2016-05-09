Watch This Vlogger Do Her Entire Makeup Look Using Kylie's Lip Kits

Up until today we had only ever considered using the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits you know... on our lips. One beauty vlogger, Nikita, is using them to do her entire face. LiveGlam shared a quick video on their Instagram of said makeup look using only three shades of Kylie's Lip Kit — True Brown K, Kourt K and Koko K.

When bae wants to take you swimming 😉 @nikita_dragun used @kyliecosmetics to create this glam full face look that def won't budge in the summer ❤️😍 - Video by #LiveGlam A video posted by LiveGlam (@liveglam.co) on May 7, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

Nikita uses True Brown K on her eyebrows, Koko on her cheeks as blush, True Brown K for freckles, Kourt K for eyeliner, and Koko again for lipstick. Since Kylie's Lip Kits are so long-wearing and immune to the forces of nature, this look is supposed be an innovative way to make your face foolproof. I'm not sure about putting lipstick all over my face (eyes especially), but at least people are really trying to get the most out of their Lip Kits. Perhaps this is why Kylie's Lip Kits sell out so quickly...