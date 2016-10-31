The Victoria's Secret Angels Just Slayed Halloween

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty
Scary gorgeous.
If you're a Victoria's Secret Angel, we have to figure you get invited to a lot of Halloween parties. Also needless to say, these women do not disappoint in terms of costume inspo.Taylor Hill channeled her dark side at a party over the weekend with horns, blood splatter, and all.
Stella Maxwell took spooky glam to the next level.
Martha Hunt was straight out of Scarface with this '70s glam look.
Meanwhile Lily Aldridge was channeling Audrey Hepburn.
And Josephine Skriver is completely freaking us out as this retro zombie.
Romee Strijd went gorgeously goth.
But perhaps the sweetest costume goes to Jasmine Tookes as, well, Princess Jasmine.
Meanwhile this is definitely not how we're used to seeing Sara Sampaio.
Proof that angels can be a little devilish sometimes, too. And we're so onboard with that.