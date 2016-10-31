The Victoria's Secret Angels Just Slayed Halloween

If you're a Victoria's Secret Angel, we have to figure you get invited to a lot of Halloween parties. Also needless to say, these women do not disappoint in terms of costume inspo.

Coming for you 😈 A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:45pm PDT

A photo posted by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Oct 29, 2016 at 7:51pm PDT

Taylor Hill channeled her dark side at a party over the weekend with horns, blood splatter, and all.Stella Maxwell took spooky glam to the next level.

Martha Hunt was straight out of Scarface with this '70s glam look.

Don't call me baby 📸@j_mcd A photo posted by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Oct 30, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

Holly Golightly 🐱 A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Oct 29, 2016 at 10:47pm PDT

💜😈💜😈💜😈 A photo posted by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Oct 30, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

Meanwhile Lily Aldridge was channeling Audrey Hepburn.And Josephine Skriver is completely freaking us out as this retro zombie.

Romee Strijd went gorgeously goth.

Happy halloweeen 🎃 A photo posted by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:37am PDT

#HappyHalloween #PrincessJasmine A photo posted by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Oct 30, 2016 at 4:08pm PDT

But perhaps the sweetest costume goes to Jasmine Tookes as, well, Princess Jasmine.

Meanwhile this is definitely not how we're used to seeing Sara Sampaio.

Definitely not a morning person! 😂 A photo posted by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Oct 30, 2016 at 7:11am PDT

Proof that angels can be a little devilish sometimes, too. And we're so onboard with that.