The Victoria's Secret Angels Just Slayed Halloween

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Scary gorgeous.

Kelly Bryant
Oct 31, 2016 @ 11:15 am

If you're a Victoria's Secret Angel, we have to figure you get invited to a lot of Halloween parties. Also needless to say, these women do not disappoint in terms of costume inspo.

Taylor Hill channeled her dark side at a party over the weekend with horns, blood splatter, and all.

Coming for you 😈

A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on

Stella Maxwell took spooky glam to the next level.

A photo posted by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

Martha Hunt was straight out of Scarface with this '70s glam look.

Don't call me baby 📸@j_mcd

A photo posted by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Meanwhile Lily Aldridge was channeling Audrey Hepburn.

Holly Golightly 🐱

A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

And Josephine Skriver is completely freaking us out as this retro zombie.

💜😈💜😈💜😈

A photo posted by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

Romee Strijd went gorgeously goth.

 

Happy halloweeen 🎃

A photo posted by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

 

But perhaps the sweetest costume goes to Jasmine Tookes as, well, Princess Jasmine.

#HappyHalloween #PrincessJasmine

A photo posted by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

Meanwhile this is definitely not how we're used to seeing Sara Sampaio.

RELATED: The Pretty Little Liars Cast Got Matching Tattoos 

Definitely not a morning person! 😂

A photo posted by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

Proof that angels can be a little devilish sometimes, too. And we're so onboard with that.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!