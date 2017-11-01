The Victoria's Secret Angels Now Have their Own Lip Kits

Wings aren't the only thing four of your favorite Victoria's Secret Angels have in common.

When you think of the VS Angels' beauty look, windswept waves, smoky eyes, and nude lips probably come to mind. But, the brand is changing all of that with its holiday makeup launch.

The limited-edition Angel Lip Kits ($25 each; victoriassecret.com) comes in four different colorways inspired by four fan-favorite angels: Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, and Elsa Hosk. Included in each kit is a matte lip cream stain, a coordinating lip pencil, and glitter gloss, which you can apply overtop the stain to give it a metallic finish. Although there's only four shades to choose from, the options range from peachy-nude to a rich berry so there's a kit for everyone, no matter your shade preference.

Watch out Kylie, the Angels are coming. You can score the kits starting today at victoriassecret.com, or at your local VS outpost. Keep scrolling to shop them here, and see what the Angels had to say about their respective shades.

