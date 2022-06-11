Vanessa Hudgens' Makeup Artist Used This Blurring Foundation to Get Her Glass Skin Look at the MTV Movie Awards
Vanessa Hudgens turned heads more than once at the 2022 MTV Movie Awards on Sunday after making seven (yes, seven!) outfit and hair changes. As the host of the event, the actress donned a new look every time she announced a category and winner — but it was her makeup that really stole the show.
Like us, you're probably wondering how Hudgens achieved her stunning red carpet look. Fortunately, the actress's makeup artist Tonya Brewer shared the exact lineup of products she used to give Hudgens her glow — and they all happen to be from celeb-favorite Pat McGrath Labs. Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, and Julia Fox have all recently used Pat McGrath products, and for good reason.
The secret to Hudgen's red carpet glow is the Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation, a natural, blurring foundation that features amino acids and diamond core powder to enhance her radiance and decrease fine lines and pores. Available in 36 shades, the silky formula glides on like butter for a smooth and dewy finish that's designed to make your skin sparkle, according to reviewers. Suitable for most skin types, shoppers are calling it "the best" foundation for a "sheer, natural finish."
Brewer paired the Sublime Perfection Foundation with other Pat McGrath face favorites, like the Sublime Perfection Concealer, which also comes in a range of shades, and Sublime Perfection Setting Powder. The lightweight setting powder has moisture-absorbing amino acids that soak up sweat and condensation, making it perfect for hot summer months, and is also free of parabens.
To get Hudgens' dewy cheeks, Brewer tapped Pat McGrath's Skin Fetish: Divine Blush Duo in paradise glow (which is currently out of stock in all colors), as well as the Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in nude, which shoppers are calling their "secret weapon" for achieving an all-over glow. Brewer then used Pat McGrath Labs Fetish Mascara, Permagel Ultra Glide Pencil, and Mothership I Subliminal Eye Shadow Palette to give Hudgens a daring eye featuring a dramatic, smokey wing with a glittery blue finish. And last but certainly not least, she finished off Hudgens' plump pout with three lip products: the Lust Luxe Lip Balm in nude temptation, Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in structure, and Blitztrance Lipstick in skinsane.
So, if you ever find yourself wanting to recreate Hudgens' gorgeous red carpet look at the 2022 MTV Movie Awards, you totally can with makeup from celeb-favorite Pat McGrath Labs. Or, just use these products to feel red carpet-ready, no matter what your summer plans are. Shop the Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation and more, below.
Shop Vanessa Hudgens' 2022 MTV Movie Awards Look:
Sublime Perfection Concealer
Sublime Perfection Setting Powder
Skin Fetish: Divine Blush Duo
Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo
FetishEyes Lengthening Mascara
PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil
Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette
Lust: Luxe Lip Balm
Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil
BlitzTrance Lipstick
