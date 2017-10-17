Daily Beauty Buzz: Vanessa Hudgens’s Pastel Blue Eyeliner 

Don’t know what eyeliner shade to wear? Well, what color is your outfit? Vanessa Hudgens took a cue from the pastel blue ruffled dress she wore to an event in Beverly Hills and wore the very same shade on her eyes. Actually, it was under her eyes, as Hudgens not only tackled monochromatic makeup, but the upside-down eye makeup trend we’ve seen prominently on the red carpet over the last few months.

Shimmery pastel robin’s egg blue eyeliner was applied along and slightly smudged under her lower lash line, and to get a similar look, we suggest a product like Marc Jacobs Beauty Shimmer Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blue Me Away ($25; sephora.com). But it wasn’t only about the blue—her top lash line was traced with a precise line of black eyeliner. Hudgens brows were left natural and brushed up, while a peachy shadow was brushed into her crease and up to her brow bone.

Glowy and radiant was clearly the theme. Hudgens skin was touched with highlighter on her cheekbones, and her lips were topped off with a satiny nude-pink lipstick.

As for her hair, it looks like Hudgens made a subtle yet unexpected change for fall. Caramel-colored highlighters were added from mid-lengths to ends, creating an ombred effect you’d actually want to wear in 2017.