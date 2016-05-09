Vanessa Hudgens Is Already a Fan of BFF Ashley Tisdale's Makeup Line

Bryan Steffy
Ashley Tisdale's makeup line hasn't even launched yet and it already got the cutest endorsement by her bestie Vanessa Hudgens. After all, when you're best friends, it's only natural that you get a product or two in advance of the official release.
The two were having a fun girls night out when Hudgens took out one of Tisdale's makeup products to "illuminate" herself. The video is pretty hilarious, but we also have to say Hudgens looks absolutely flawless.
That's what friends are for, right?!