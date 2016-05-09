Vanessa Hudgens Is Already a Fan of BFF Ashley Tisdale's Makeup Line

Ashley Tisdale's makeup line hasn't even launched yet and it already got the cutest endorsement by her bestie Vanessa Hudgens. After all, when you're best friends, it's only natural that you get a product or two in advance of the official release.

The two were having a fun girls night out when Hudgens took out one of Tisdale's makeup products to "illuminate" herself. The video is pretty hilarious, but we also have to say Hudgens looks absolutely flawless.

My girl @vanessahudgens is wearing #IlluminateByAshley. I was so surprised when she took out the cream and cheek for touch ups, I had to snap her "illuminating" herself ☺️☺️☺️ #mybestie #iloveher #shessopretty A video posted by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 7, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

That's what friends are for, right?!