7 Celebrity-Approved Makeup Looks to Try this Valentine's Day

Erin Lukas
Feb 01, 2018 @ 11:45 am

Still in need of a Valentine’s Day crush? Look no further than your favorite stars’ recent red carpet makeup looks.

Whether your plans for the most romantic day of the year involve an intimate dinner with your number one or wine with your squad, we have your makeup covered.

From Issa Rae's classic smoky eye to Saorise Ronan's monochromatic pink makeup, we’ve broken down how to recreate the celebrity looks that are perfect for wherever your Valentine’s Day may take you.

1 of 7 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland 

There’s no denying that a red lip will always be a date night mainstay, but a matte crimson shade and soft cat flick eyeliner like Sarah Hyland's from the Critics' Choice Awards, is a combo that will stand out in a romantic candlelit room.  

HOW TO DO IT: 

After perfecting Hyland's base and adding a soft highlight and contour, her makeup artist Hrush Achemyan reached for Marc Jacobs Beauty's Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition ($49; sephora.com). She used various shades from the palette to add dimension and brighten Hyland's eyes. Next, the pro used Marc Jacobs Beauty's Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($30; sephora.com) to create a subtle wing. 

As for Hyland's red lip, Achemyan applied a coat of Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon in How Rouge ($26; sephora.com). 

2 of 7 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Selena Gomez 

If you're in for a low-key V-Day making dinner and watching a movie with your S.O.,  Selena Gomez's soft makeup with a focus on glowing skin from the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards checks off all the requirements you want in a makeup look for the night. 

HOW TO DO IT: 

The singer's makeup artist Hung Vanngo created an even base using Marc Jacobs Beauty's Marc Jacobs Beauty Genius Gel Super-Charged Oil-Free Foundation in 34 Beige Medium, Remedy Concealer Pen in 2 Wake-Up Call ($39; sephora.com) under her eyes, and Re(Marc)able Full Cover Concealer in 3 Young ($32; sephora.com) where extra coverage was needed. He added bronzer on the high planes of Gomez's face with Marc Jacobs Beauty's O!Mega Bronzer Perfect Tan in Tantric ($49; marcjacobsbeauty.com), and added a subtle flush to the apples of her cheeks with Marc Jacobs Beauty Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in 506 Flesh & Fantasy ($42; sephora.com). 

Vanngo used the soft pink and taupe shades in Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition ($49; sephora.com) on Gomez's lid and lash line, and lined her upper lash line with Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in (Earth)quake 41($25; sephora.com), a dark brown shade. 

He rounded out the subtle makeup look by lining Gomez's lips with Marc Jacobs Beauty Poutliner Longwear Lip Liner Pencil in Nude(ist) 300 ($24; sephora.com), and filled them in with Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in No Angel 242 ($30; sephora.com), an apricot nude shade. 

3 of 7 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Margot Robbie 

A cat eye is a skill that's only earned with practice, but once you nail it, it's a look that you'll rely on in any situation—including spending your first Valentine's Day with your S.O. The flick that Margot Robbie wore to the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards is a textbook example of the eye makeup look that always works. 

HOW TO DO IT: 

Robbies makeup artist Pati Dubroff spilled what she stocked in her kit to create the actress' red carpet makeup look via an Instagram post. The pro used Chanel's Calligraphie De Chanel Cream Eyeliner in Hyperblack ($35; chanel.com), a gel liner with a matte finish that comes with a precise angled brush to trace adjustable lines. To frame the graphic cat eye, Dubroff applied Dark Swan of Denmark's strip false eyelashes in sensual (darkswan.dk). 

Robbie's ultimate nude lip came courtesy of Chanel's Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in shade #402 Adrienne ($37; chanel.com). 

4 of 7 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Issa Rae 

When all else fails, a classic smoky eye like Issa Rae's from the 2018 Golden Globe Awards is a sultry look that works on the red carpet—or a Valentine’s Day date at your favorite restaurant.

HOW TO DO IT: 

The star's makeup artist Joanna Simkin used several shades from COVERGIRL's TruNaked Roses Eyeshadow Palette ($10; target.com) to create a plum look around her eyes. She also added darker shades from COVERGIRL's TruNaked Smokey Eyeshadow Palette ($10; target.com) for a dramatic effect. A few coats of COVERGIRL's Peacock Flare Mascara ($8; target.com) completed the eye makeup. 

Simkin wanted to give the actress a neutral lip that still had a bit of a punch, so she swiped COVERGIRL's Melting Pout Metallic Lipstick in Unplugged ($7; target.com), a shimmery plum color on Rae's lips. 

 

5 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan 

Still hooked on last year's monochromatic makeup trend? Try a pink color scheme like Saoirse Ronan's from the 2018 SAG Awards for a pretty, festive-without-being-cheesy look. 

HOW TO DO IT: 

The actress' makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua applied shimmer to the inner corner of her eyes, and a soft neutral shade at her crease. While we don't know the exact products the makeup artist used on her eyes, try Chanel's Ombre Premiere Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Scintillance ($36; chanel.com) and Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette ($65; chanel.com). 

On the Ronan's lips, the pro used Chanel's Poudre A Levres Lip Balm and Powder Duo in Rosso Pompeiano ($37; chanel.com). 

6 of 7 Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens 

Sprinkling glitter on your eyelids is one way of jazzing up your signature cat-eye for a special occasion, but if you’re going to dip your hands in the sparkly stuff like Vanessa Hudgens did at InStyle’s Golden Globes party, keep the rest of your makeup subtle by pairing your glitter eye with a chic, nude lip.

HOW TO DO IT:

Celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo prepped the actress’ lips with BITE Beauty’s Hydrating Agave Lip Mask in Natural ($26; sephora.com). Next, the pro used BITE Beauty’s The Lip Pencil in 020 ($18; available in February at sephora.com) to accentuate her lip shape and push up her bow. Oquendo applied BITE Beauty’s Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Honeycomb ($24; sephora.com) as the nude base shade, and layered BITE Beauty’s Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Meringue ($24; sephora.com), a peachy nude color in the middle of the lips for dimension. Finally, Oquendo swiped on another coat of the Agave Lip Mask to seal in the lip color.

7 of 7 Venturelli/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski 

Valentine’s Day is a holiday where things are bound to get heated, even though it falls in the middle of winter. Emily Ratajkowsi’s Golden Globes smoky eye and lip composed of warm, peachy tones is the antidote to sad, dull winter complexions.

HOW TO DO IT:

Ratajkowski’s pro Hung Vanngo created her rich smoky eye by tracing Chanel’s Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long Lasting Eyeliner in Taupe ($33; chanel.com) along her lash line and waterline and extending it slightly towards the end. After he slightly smudged the lines, he drew along the outer corner and blended it onto the lid and into the crease to give Ratajkowski’s eyes a base color that will make the eyeshadow applied on top really pop.

Next, Vanngo brushed Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Convoitise ($36; chanel.com) all over the actress’ eyelids and inners for a wash of color, and layered the gold shades from Chanel’s Quadra Eyeshadow in Codes Élégants ($61; chanel.com) and the coppered shade from Chanel’s Limited Edition Quadra Eyeshadow in Codes Subtil ($61; chanel.com). He finished the gilded eye with a few coats of Chanel Le Volume de Chanel in Noir ($32; chanel.com) for thick, full lashes.  

The pro kept the rest of Ratakjowski’s look bright by blending Chanel Éclat Lumière Highlighter Face Pen ($40; chanel.com) under her eyes and through the center of her face. For an added glow, Vanngo used Chanel Soleil Tan de Chanel ($50; chanel.com) on the star’s cheekbones, temples, and bridge of the nose, and applied Chanel Powder Blush in Élégance ($45; chanel.com). Finally he dusted Chanel Infiniment Chanel Highlighting Powder ($65; chanel.com) on the apples of Ratajkowski’s cheeks.

Vanngo completed Ratajkwoski’s bronzed look by using Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer in Natural ($31; chanel.com) on the inside of her natural lip line, and used a brush to fill her pout in with a couple coats of Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Sari Doré ($37; chanel.com), a soft coral shade.

