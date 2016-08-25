ALERT: Urban Decay Has Re-Released Vintage Eyeshadow Faves

Urban Decay was one of the very first high-end cosmetics brands I ever felt loyal to. In fact, I distinctly remember coveting their gooey, colorful lip gunks and sparkle-doused eyeshadows in middle and high school in the late '90s and early 2000s. Finally, after I'd saved up enough money, I purchased one. It turned into a spiraling addiction from there, and soon enough I had an impressive row of single Urban Decay eyeshadow tins.

Since then, they've changed their packaging several times, and, to make way for new products, many of the cult favorite colors have been discontinued. It happens, and it's something you have to deal with as a beauty lover. You can imagine the gleeful squeals heard 'round the Internet, then (mine included) when the brand decided to re-release some of those old faves. Let's call them vintage gems, K?

"Eyeshadow was the third product we ever launched," the brand writes on their website. "Lip and nail shades came first, and eyeshadow hit the line a year later—but it's never taken a back seat. Eyeshadow was (and always has been) Wende's passion project. After 20 years, we're getting a little nostalgic for the early days."

The UD XX Vintage Eyeshadows Collection ($19 each, Urban Decay), includes the following re-releases: vapor, roadstripe, snow, rust, gash, chains, acid rain, and shattered. I don't know about you, but I owned every single one of those colors and wore them proudly.

Thanks for letting us indulge in the nostalgia, too, UD.