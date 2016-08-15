Urban Decay Just Served Up the Ultimate Basics Palette for Fall

Monday is off to a stellar start, which, as far as Mondays are concerned, is pretty remarkable. Why, you ask? Sit before we tell you. Seated? Okay... There's a new UD Naked Palette in town. Yep, that's how we felt, too.

Quite frankly, Urban Decay invented Naked, so it only makes sense that they would reinvent it for us in a new square, gold case.

Some other things that are new about it? Well, it has 12 NEW neutral shades—11 are matte and one is demi-matte—and all of these shades are exclusive to this palette. But that's not all. The 12-shade range spans the spectrum from warm to cool, so the opportunities for neutral eyes are unlimited.

Per the very high Urban Decay standard, these shadows are buttery and feature the brand's Pigment Infusion System, which is a trademarked proprietary blend of ingredients that gives each shade its velvety feel, rich color, melting-into-your-skin blending power, and last but not least, staying power.

As you very well know, when you play with a UD shadow, you're accepting that it's not budging unless you want it to budge. One of the many reasons we love them, TBH..

You can pick up your own Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics next month at Sephora for $55. Set those Google Alerts, kids.