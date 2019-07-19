Urban Decay Just Launched a New Melt-Proof Foundation

Image zoom Courtesy

Urban Decay is known for being pretty different. Instead of appointing one celebrity ambassador, the brand has five, including Lizzo, Ezra Miller, and Joey King. As for dropping new products, they just do entire collections.

Today, Urban Decay launched the Stay Naked Collection, which includes the Weightless Liquid foundation, Correcting Concealer, Vice Lip Chemistry pH-adjusting lip tints, Pro Customizer color-correcting red and white fluids, and Build + Blend Makeup Sponge. Prices range from $18 for the sponge to $39 for the foundation.

All of the new products are designed to cater to every skin tone, but the hero is the Stay Naked Liquid Foundation. The waterproof, 24-hour long-wear, vegan formula has a real-skin matte finish that looks and feels like a second skin and minimizes pores. It comes in 50 shades, broken down by nine shade intensities, three mastertones (warm, cool, neutral), and seven undertones (ranges from pink, blue, to red).

While the shade range is impressive, the formula is unique, too. It sit sits directly in-between the brand's other foundations. All Nighter is thick and full-coverage, while Naked Skin wears more like a BB cream. Stay Naked is a marriage of the two.

Stay Naked has brand ambassador Lizzo's seal of approval. "Honestly, finding the perfect foundation shade has always been kind of hard for me, so having such a large range of colors to pick from is really appreciated," she tells InStyle. "I love that, as a black woman, I am able to have multiple dark shades to choose from to really find my perfect match. UD is also not joking around with the 24-hour wear – my makeup artist puts this foundation on me before a show and I come out looking just as fresh as when I started."

The Correcting Concealer is the collection's other standout complexion product. With 25 percent more pigment, the demi-matte formula provides waterproof, full-coverage that lasts for up to 24 hours without caking, creasing, or feeling heaving on skin. The vegan concealer comes in 25 shades.

So, if you're tired of fighting with foundation and concealer that melts and oxidizes in the heat, this new Urban Decay collection is your answer.

The Stay Naked Collection is available now at urbandecay.com, and then in Ulta stores and ulta.com on July 21. On July 29, it will hit Sephora stores and sephora.com.