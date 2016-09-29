The Newest Urban Decay Palette Has ROYGBIV on Lock

Makeup lovers, rev your engines and get your wallets ready. There's a new palette coming into town, and it's loaded—and we mean fully loaded—with tons of color. We're talking about Urban Decay's Full Spectrum palette, which has the beauty community buzzing after the brand teased it on their Instagram yesterday.
As you can see from the picture above, the palette includes three variants of each color in the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple. There's also a matte white and what looks like a gray. Clearly, this palette is not intended for those who are afraid of bold color. Of the 21 shades, 18 are brand new to the Urban Decay eyeshadow family.
We'll definitely keep you updated on when this baby releases. What's one more makeup palette? Your stack of Naked compacts could use some more company, right?