We Found What Might Be the Best Highlighter Ever

We always knew that somewhere in the intersection between mica and powder was the perfect highlighter waiting to happen. But most attempts at reaching the sweet spot fell short, appearing either too chalky or too sweaty. That was then.

Fortunately, now there are Urban Decay’s Afterglow 8-Hour Powder Highlighters ($26 each; sephora.com). Modeled after the brand’s popular eye shadow shades—Fireball (a peachy pink), Aura (iridescent light pink) and Sin (champagne)—these highlighters boast a “duo chromatic finish” that ever-so-subtly shade-shifts when you turn your head, leaving your skin looking realistically glow-y rather than too flat or too flashy.

Because they’re multidimensional, the highlighters also "give you options,” says Urban Decay co-founder and chief creative officer, Wende Zomnir. For daytime, Zomnir sweeps Fireball onto her cheekbones, across the bridge of her nose, and onto her cupid’s bow (because of its trompe l’œil finish, it doesn’t accentuate fine lines and wrinkles). At night, she likes to layer it over her regular cheek color with a stippling brush for “a little extra oomph.”

While all three shades work on every skin tone, Zomnir says that if you’re after warmth in particular, Aura is your ace in the hole. We’re just happy we’ll never have to suffer the indignity of looking like human tinsel again.