10 Ways Under $20 to Cover Dark Under-Eye Circles

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Oct 13, 2016 @ 7:00 am

When watching two episodes of a show on Netflix turns into five or more, it’s inevitable you’ll see dark under-eye circles staring back at you in the mirror the next morning.  On days like these, chances are your regular concealer won’t cut it when it comes to getting rid of circles stamped under your eyes. An effective formula will contain light-diffusing ingredients that will brighten up the area. While this may sound fancy, there’s a whole set of options out there that won’t break your budget. Here, we have the best $20 and under concealers for combating eye fatigue.

VIDEO: The Best Drugstore Beauty Products, According to InStyle's Beauty Team 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Smashbox Photo OP Under Eye Brightener

Use this universally flattering shade under your eyes to fake a few extra hours of sleep.

Smashbox $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Anastasia Beverly Hills Concealer

Since the skin around the eye area tends to run on the drier side, many full coverage concealers tend to stick and settle into fine lines and accentuate them. However, this creamy formula glides on easily to cover shadows without ever getting cakey.

Anastasia Beverly Hills $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Clinique All About The Eyes Concealer

If your morning coffee isn’t doing the trick, a few dots of this tube will mask dark shadows under your eyes and will also de-puff the area to help you appear more awake.

Clinique $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Smoothing & Brightening Concealer

The tapered brush on this pen makes it easy to target precise spots and the addition of hyaluronic acid will keep the under-eye area hydrated for hours on end.

Sephora $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Glossier Stretch Concealer

The key to never letting your coworkers know you stayed out well past happy hour last night: a few dabs of this concealer. Its dewy finish detracts from any shadows plus the addition of coconut oil to its formula smooths and calms tired eyes.

Glossier $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Physician’s Formula Nude Wear Touch of Blur

The softening effect of this concealer makes it the ideal choice for minimizing dark circles and fine lines with a smooth, cake-free finish.

Physicians Formula $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Dark Circle Concealer

Since this concealer pot is specifically formulated for the under-eye area, you best believe it does more than get the job done. Its subtle hint of orange works with its skin-toned pigments to counteract darkness with a natural finish.

NYX $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Brightening Eye Perfector SPF 25

Looking alert and awake is important, but so is protecting your complexion from the damaging effects of the sun. This pen does both in a one-two punch. Its light diffusing formula is infused with SPF 12.

Neutrogena $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Magic Lumi Highlighter

A tinted highlighter lends a more subtle approach to covering up dark circles. A few brush strokes with this pen will give eyes a refreshed, glowing look.

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Concealer + Treatment

Your eyes will never look dull again if this concealer has anything to do with it. Packed with goji berry and haloxyl, this formula doesn’t just expertly hide dark circles and puffiness, it works to prevent them.

Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!