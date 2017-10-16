8 Under Eye Concealers That Smooth Over Every Fine Line

Courtesy (4); Time Inc Digital Studio (3)
Erin Lukas
Oct 16, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Concealer is one of the hardest-working makeup products that barely gets any recognition. Why? Because unlike the lipstick you get complimented on every time you wear it, you only notice concealer when it's not doing its job.

When it comes to under eye concealer, the formula may cover up your sins of sleep deprivation but draw attention to any wrinkles or fine lines. The solution: Swap your current concealer for one packed with the same nourishing and anti-aging ingredients you'll find listed on the back of the products in your current skincare routine.

These concealers will still banish your under eye circles, but will also diffuse any visible signs of aging—if you're concerned about that. Here, we've rounded up the best hydrating under eye concealers that will smooth over fine lines every single time.

VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials Under $50

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Concealer 

If your concealer settles into fine lines no matter what application method you try, switch to a formula that's spiked with an ultra-hydrating skincare ingredient like this Neutrogena stick. Hyaluronic acid nourishes skin while simultaneously preventing the product from hugging fine lines. 

Neutrogena $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Concealer 

This skincare-makeup cocktail has all the hydrating benefits of a nourish serum and it's consistency, which is what makes it so effective at floating over fine lines without drawing attention to them. 

Bobbi Brown $42 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Lancôme Effacernes Waterproof Protective Underye Concealer 

Specifically formulated for the under eye area, this waterproof concealer eliminates all visible signs of your level of tiredness without drawing extra attention to any fine lines. Its soft demi-matte finish looks natural rather than caked on. 

Lancome $31 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer 

Like wearing velvet because of how soft the fabric feels on your skin? Then you'll love this NARS concealer pot. Thanks to a mix of antioxidants, the lightweight formula glides on effortlessly and covers up dark spots and fine lines without getting cakey with wear. 

Nars $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Glossier Stretch Concealer 

Elastic micro waxes and nourishing oils keep this concealer from sticking to fine lines. The best part? It has a dewy finish that looks more natural than any glow from a highlighter. 

Glossier $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Concealer 

A crease-free finish every single time is one of the many reasons that this Tarte concealer is a fan-favorite. With maracuja and rich antioxidants as its hero ingredients, the formula diminishes dark circles and smooths over fine lines. 

Tarte $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer 

Consider this Urban Decay tube your solution if you want a concealer with maximum coverage, but hate how heavy some opaque formulas can feel on. This lightweight, buildable concealer renders dark circles and fine lines invisible with a natural, second-skin finish. 

Urban Decay $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer 

This concealer doesn't just act like an eraser for fine lines, it works to minimize them, too. The multitasking formula is packed with collagen and peptides—two effective ingredients you'll find in many of your go-to anti-aging skincare products. Bonus: It's also waterproof.

It Cosmetics $24 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!