Two Ice Cream-Themed Makeup Collections Are Coming Your Way

Here for it.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 12, 2016 @ 4:51 pm

We love makeup and we love food, so obviously we love all of this food-themed makeup that's been happening recently– and now there's even more of it! In the past few days there have been two specifically ice cream themed makeup announcements and our inner child is freaking out.

MAC announced their summer Soft Serve line which include 12 eyeshadows, six colored brow pencils and one makeup brush and the collection will be available at all MAC stores (and online) on June 2nd. Then there's also Internet favorite makeup brand Dose Of Colors who also announced their own ice cream product, an eyeshadow palette called EyesCream — get it?? There's no additional information on this palette other than it will be released sometime this summer. Needless to say, we can't wait to indulge!

 

