Turns Out the Kylie Lip Kit Is Boss for Faux Freckles

We all know how virtually impossible it is to get your hands on a Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit, so if you do manage to get your hands on one, you better the milk the life out of it. Otherwise, we know a couple of hundred people you could send it to... Makeup artist and beauty vlogger Linabugz gets it and used her True Brown K Kylie Lip Kit to create some adorable and super natural-looking fake freckles, and she shared the short tutorial on her Instagram.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Brought Her Freckles Out to Play Again How I do faux freckles in 5 easy steps! 1. Grab any brown shade liquid lipstick, make sure it's transfer proof so you don't look all kinds of crazy throughout the day. I'm using @kyliecosmetics #TrueBrownK 2. Apply with a v smol precision liner brush, the ME4 from @furlesscosmetics is my FAV. I like to pat the brush on my hand after applying product so it's not as intense 3. Gently pounce @beautyblender with no extra product over top to tone them down. I like them looking natural and beautiful like real freckles! 4. Lightly set with translucent powder 5. I forgot to record this part but spray that ish down with setting spray!! Highlight: @sleekmakeup Summer Solstice Palette Lips: @gerardcosmetics Gravity Hydra Matte // use code BUGZ if you want 30% off!😊 A video posted by @linabugz on Aug 17, 2016 at 12:53pm PDT

Linabugz has made it seriously easy to copy. Basically, she uses a super thin precision brush to spot on faux freckles over her face. To make them look even more natural, she dabs over them with a beautyblender (because these little sponges are mini miracle workers that do no wrong), sets them with a setting powder and a setting spray, and that's it.

In her tutorial, Linabugz also outlined that when picking a liquid lipstick, you want to make sure it's transfer-proof (aka smudge-proof), which makes it pretty obvious why she'd pick Kylie's life-proof Lip Kit for this look.

Kylie's freckles are downright gorgeous, and if you've been looking for a way to replicate them, her Lip Kit may be your answer.

There you have it—yet another reason to go ahead and make the splurge. Hopefully they're not sold out!