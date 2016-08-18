Turns Out the Kylie Lip Kit Is Boss for Faux Freckles

Another day, another way to use Kylie's Lip Kit.

Aug 18, 2016

We all know how virtually impossible it is to get your hands on a Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit, so if you do manage to get your hands on one, you better the milk the life out of it. Otherwise, we know a couple of hundred people you could send it to... Makeup artist and beauty vlogger Linabugz gets it and used her True Brown K Kylie Lip Kit to create some adorable and super natural-looking fake freckles, and she shared the short tutorial on her Instagram.

How I do faux freckles in 5 easy steps! 1. Grab any brown shade liquid lipstick, make sure it's transfer proof so you don't look all kinds of crazy throughout the day. I'm using @kyliecosmetics #TrueBrownK 2. Apply with a v smol precision liner brush, the ME4 from @furlesscosmetics is my FAV. I like to pat the brush on my hand after applying product so it's not as intense 3. Gently pounce @beautyblender with no extra product over top to tone them down. I like them looking natural and beautiful like real freckles! 4. Lightly set with translucent powder 5. I forgot to record this part but spray that ish down with setting spray!! Highlight: @sleekmakeup Summer Solstice Palette Lips: @gerardcosmetics Gravity Hydra Matte // use code BUGZ if you want 30% off!😊

Linabugz has made it seriously easy to copy. Basically, she uses a super thin precision brush to spot on faux freckles over her face. To make them look even more natural, she dabs over them with a beautyblender (because these little sponges are mini miracle workers that do no wrong), sets them with a setting powder and a setting spray, and that's it.

In her tutorial, Linabugz also outlined that when picking a liquid lipstick, you want to make sure it's transfer-proof (aka smudge-proof), which makes it pretty obvious why she'd pick Kylie's life-proof Lip Kit for this look.

Kylie's freckles are downright gorgeous, and if you've been looking for a way to replicate them, her Lip Kit may be your answer.

There you have it—yet another reason to go ahead and make the splurge. Hopefully they're not sold out! 

