TSA-Approved Beauty Products To Pack for Fourth of July Weekend

When it comes to heading out of the city for a holiday weekend, TSA’s baggage and liquid restrictions can really put a cramp in a beauty routine. While you may pledge our allegiance to your favorite hair and makeup products, airport security isn’t so patriotic and won’t give your shampoo and conditioner a free pass if they’re over the liquid limits. Despite having our travel plans for the Fourth of July weekend set for weeks, figuring out which products we’re going to take with us has been slightly more spontaneous. Since we’re mere days away from the long weekend, we’re stepping it up and doing a little planning ahead by sorting out what we’ll need in our makeup bags and what can actually come with us. Whether you’re hitting the beach, camping, or heading to a spa getaway, the following ten products are guaranteed to make it onto the plane with you.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures