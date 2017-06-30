TSA-Approved Beauty Products To Pack for Fourth of July Weekend

When it comes to heading out of the city for a holiday weekend, TSA’s baggage and liquid restrictions can really put a cramp in a beauty routine. While you may pledge our allegiance to your favorite hair and makeup products, airport security isn’t so patriotic and won’t give your shampoo and conditioner a free pass if they’re over the liquid limits. Despite having our travel plans for the Fourth of July weekend set for weeks, figuring out which products we’re going to take with us has been slightly more spontaneous. Since we’re mere days away from the long weekend, we’re stepping it up and doing a little planning ahead by sorting out what we’ll need in our makeup bags and what can actually come with us. Whether you’re hitting the beach, camping, or heading to a spa getaway, the following ten products are guaranteed to make it onto the plane with you.

Courtesy

Ouai Treatment Masque 

A hair mask may not seem like a travel essential, but there’s really no better time to give your strands the royal treatment than on an extra-long weekend. Ouai’s pre-packed masks are the perfect indulgence to take with you. Each pouch contains just the right amount of product to cover your hair and is light enough that you’ll never max the baggage weight allowed on your flight. 

Ouai $32 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Batiste Travel Size Dry Shampoo 

We might sound dramatic, but there’s no worse way to start off a trip than your dry shampoo getting confiscated at the airport because it’s exceeds the regulation size. Luckily, with a little thinking ahead you can avoid this catastrophe. Simply swap your go-to dry shampoo for a mini-sized one like Batiste’s and it will make it through security every single time. 

Batiste $4 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Colorescience Sunforgettable Mineral Powder Brush SPF 50 

There’s no bigger beauty sin than avoiding sunscreen. We get it: Many formulas go on greasy and white. Colorescience’s powder brush will change all your opinions on sunscreen. It’s as easy to apply as your favorite translucent powder, plus it’s waterproof.

Colorescience $64 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Pinch Provisions Criss Cross Shemergency Kit 

A pretty packaged kit that includes everything from nail clippers to deodorant wipes will keep your save you from any travel emergency in a pinch. 

$35 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion SPF 50+ 

Sunscreen is the one product you can’t leave at home. Whether or not you’re going to be at the beach all weekend or just out for an afternoon, protecting yourself from damaging UV/UVA rays is a must—no excuses. Shiseido’s lightweight, waterproof formula goes on streak-free without any greasy residue. Not to mention, its full-size just meets the TSA liquid guidelines so you and everyone you’re with will be covered throughout the holiday. 

Shiseido $40 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Gillette Beauty Venus Snap With Embrace Women’s Razor 

This compact and easy-to-pack razor makes smooth, soft skin possible wherever you’re headed. 

Gillette $8 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Surratt Beauty Surreal Skin Foundation Wand 

Swapping your liquid foundation for a wand is a foolproof way to guarantee your luggage stays spill- or broken bottle-free. Bonus: The built-in applicator is a space saver that allows you to leave your brush or makeup sponge at home. 

Surratt Beauty $65 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

RMS Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes 

The key to never over-packing: Individually wrapped makeup remover wipes. Stash one of these for each day you’ll be away to take some of your luggage’s weight off. 

RMS Beauty $16 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer 

In the heat, concealer has the tendency to melt which makes it look cakey and pool in fine lines. Swipe on Tarte’s creamy formula that’s packed with all of the skin care benefits of Amazonian clay for long-lasting coverage that won’t budge on sand or water. 

Tarte $25 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Bliss Ingrown Eliminating Pads 

There’s nothing pretty about ingrown hairs—especially on when they’re on your bikini line. Treat the area with Bliss’s mess-free exfoliating pads soaked with alpha and beta hydroxy acids and antioxidant green tea, to minimize lumps, bumps, and redness so you’re beach-ready during your whole trip. 

Bliss $38 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

NARS Matte Multiple In Laos 

Why let several products weigh you down when you can pack one? A creamy stick like NARS’s Multiple can be used on your cheeks, lips, and even eyes to inject a healthy wash of sun-kissed color to your complexion so you don’t look like you’ve still been hibernating when you hit the beach.  

Nars $39 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Honest Beauty Magic Balm 

This multitasking essential oil and botanical oil infused balm really is magic. Just a few of the ways you can use it: A highlight on your cheek bones, a lip balm, and soothe painful cracked and torn cuticles. 

Honest Beauty $18 SHOP NOW

