This Non-Irritating Mascara Makes My Lashes Look 5 Times as Thick

There's no shortage of excellent mascaras these days, so when a new formula comes along and immediately garners an 11,000-person waitlist, the intrigue mounts. And after trying Tower28's first mascara, I have to say, I get the appeal.

The clean brand recently debuted its first forays into eye makeup, following its liners with the vegan MakeWaves Mascara. It's fair to say the mascara is transformative: For my light brown, medium-length lashes, a few swipes of the silicone wand makes them look luscious, fluttery, and multitudes more thick. And while I have dry, sensitive eyes, the mascara hasn't caused any irritation yet.

It's hard to say which is more impressive, between the inky black pigment, added length, and the lift the mascara leaves behind. According to the brand, the formula relies on an ingredient usually used in hair styling — polyimide-1, also known as Aquaflex technology — to maintain a curl with memory hold. I haven't used a lash curler since pre-2019, and to the mascara's credit, I can't imagine needing one with it; the formula makes my eyes look wide-open all day.

Courtesy

To the conditioning side, the mascara is also made with panthenol and castor oil, and the combination has already won praise from celebrity makeup artists like Katie Jane Hughes, who's worked with Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Kate Bosworth. Per a press release from the brand, Hughes said, "What I love about MakeWaves is how it takes my lashes from 0 to 60 in seconds, which is honestly so unexpected for a clean mascara! It's a regular in my daily routine, whether I just need a little 'something' during the day or full glam at night."

Fans who've tried the mascara are likewise impressed: One reviewer at the brand's website remarked on the "huge" difference it makes in their lash length and how it even lasts through gym workouts. It's always easy to be skeptical of makeup brands moving into skincare and vice versa, but Tower28 is one of the rare ones that doesn't have a miss yet. It's hard to outdo the company's tinted sunscreen, cream colors, and lip jellies — and with the mascara, its winning streak continues.