This Non-Irritating Mascara Makes My Lashes Look 5 Times as Thick

While it keeps lashes curled.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022 @ 04:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Non-Irritating Mascara Makes My Lashes Look Five Times as Thick
Photo: Getty Images

There's no shortage of excellent mascaras these days, so when a new formula comes along and immediately garners an 11,000-person waitlist, the intrigue mounts. And after trying Tower28's first mascara, I have to say, I get the appeal.

The clean brand recently debuted its first forays into eye makeup, following its liners with the vegan MakeWaves Mascara. It's fair to say the mascara is transformative: For my light brown, medium-length lashes, a few swipes of the silicone wand makes them look luscious, fluttery, and multitudes more thick. And while I have dry, sensitive eyes, the mascara hasn't caused any irritation yet.

It's hard to say which is more impressive, between the inky black pigment, added length, and the lift the mascara leaves behind. According to the brand, the formula relies on an ingredient usually used in hair styling — polyimide-1, also known as Aquaflex technology — to maintain a curl with memory hold. I haven't used a lash curler since pre-2019, and to the mascara's credit, I can't imagine needing one with it; the formula makes my eyes look wide-open all day.

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening + Curling Clean Mascara
Courtesy

Shop now: $20; tower28beauty.com and credobeauty.com

To the conditioning side, the mascara is also made with panthenol and castor oil, and the combination has already won praise from celebrity makeup artists like Katie Jane Hughes, who's worked with Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Kate Bosworth. Per a press release from the brand, Hughes said, "What I love about MakeWaves is how it takes my lashes from 0 to 60 in seconds, which is honestly so unexpected for a clean mascara! It's a regular in my daily routine, whether I just need a little 'something' during the day or full glam at night."

Fans who've tried the mascara are likewise impressed: One reviewer at the brand's website remarked on the "huge" difference it makes in their lash length and how it even lasts through gym workouts. It's always easy to be skeptical of makeup brands moving into skincare and vice versa, but Tower28 is one of the rare ones that doesn't have a miss yet. It's hard to outdo the company's tinted sunscreen, cream colors, and lip jellies — and with the mascara, its winning streak continues.

Tower 28 Mascara
Rachel Nussbaum
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tested Best Mascaras
Out of 34 Tested, These 10 Mascaras Are the Best for Long, Volumized Lashes
New September Beauty Products
14 New Beauty Products to Help You Usher in the Fall Season
Best Eyelash Curlers
The Best Eyelash Curlers for Every Lash Length and Eye Shape, According to Testers
This Multitasking Pencil Makes My Eyebrows Look Phenomenal — and It's Currently on Sale
This Multitasking Pencil Makes My Eyebrows Look Phenomenal — and It's Currently on Sale
This Hailey Bieber-Approved Cleanser Makes My Skin Freakishly Smooth
This Hailey Bieber-Approved Cleanser Makes My Skin Freakishly Smooth
TikTok Stars Are Returning to Maybelline’s Classic Mascara — but Not for the Reason You’d Expect
TikTok Stars Are Returning to Maybelline's Classic Mascara — But Not for the Reason You'd Expect
Lancome Sale
The Serum-Infused Mascara Worn by Gabrielle Union on the Met Gala Red Carpet Is on Sneaky Sale, Only Here
mascara
These 12 Drugstore Mascaras Are So Good You'll Ditch Your False Lashes
Believe It or Not, This $4 Viral Mascara Rivals My $26 Favorite
Believe It or Not, This $4 Viral Mascara Rivals My $26 Favorite
This Brow Pencil Reliably Gives Me Sculpted Arches Within Seconds
I'm Picky With Eyebrow Pencils, but This One Gives Me Sculpted Arches in Seconds
Prime Day Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei Uses This Mascara to Recreate Young-Looking Eyelashes, and It's $12 Off
According to Shoppers, This Scalp Oil Leaves Their Hair "Strong, Full, and Voluminous"
According to Shoppers, This Scalp Oil Leaves Hair "Strong, Full, and Voluminous"
The Best Organic, Clean, and Non-Toxic Makeup Brands and Products of 2021
The Best Clean and Organic Makeup Brands of 2022
Fans Say This Serum From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Helps Sparse Lashes Grow Back Within a Month
Fans Say This Lash Serum From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Works So Well, They Stopped Wearing Mascara
These Mascaras Double as Lash Growth Serums
These 7 Serum-Infused Mascaras Will Help Permanently Lengthen Your Lashes
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale