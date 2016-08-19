Topanga's Most Memorable Boy Meets World Beauty Moments

The show may have been called Boy Meets World, but there's no denying that a girl was half the reason people tuned in. That lady was none other than Topanga Lawrence, Cory's girlfriend-turned-wife. Not only did she have a memorable name, but Topanga (played by Danielle Fishel) had unforgettable style.

Fishel's character was known for her brains and spirited and caring attitude, but her beauty looks were equally enviable. She proved that a crimper can be a girl's best friend and lipstick doesn't have to just go on your lips (more on that later). Topanga's style was unique—in every sense of the word.

To honor one of Boy Meets World's best characters, here's a round-up of Topanga's best beauty moments