Topanga's Most Memorable Boy Meets World Beauty Moments

Jamie Primeau
Aug 19, 2016 @ 10:00 am
<p>Half-Up, Half-Down</p>
Half-Up, Half-Down

This half-up, half-down style is perfect for when you don't want to totally commit to a ponytail, or you know, when you want to add in some curls to your lengths. Also, Topanga's bangs were always on-point, so she def. wanted to show 'em off. 

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
<p>Curls Galore</p>
Curls Galore

Topanga's curls = all the hair flip emojis. We know this scene is a throwback to the '90s, but we still kinda want to know what products she used... 

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
<p>Crimping Like Crazy</p>
Crimping Like Crazy

It's worth noting that this is the scene where Topanga and her future husband, Cory Matthews, had their first kiss. She wanted him to know she actually liked his curls (if you recall, Cory tried to get rid of them a few different ways, including a burning hair mask). Props on that self-esteem lesson, Topanga. Also, props to owning a crimping iron. 

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
<p>Chopping It All Off</p>
Chopping It All Off

In a moment of impulse, Topanga cut off her beautiful locks. She initially panicked (see above) but recovered like a champ. The final result was so, so gorgeous! Change isn't a bad thing, and that layered, voluminous 'do? Yes, yes, yes. 

ABC Photo Archives/Getty (2)
<p>Graduation Day Goddess</p>
Graduation Day Goddess

She showed that wearing a cap on your head doesn't have to detract from your hairstyle. With those highlights and layers, her locks looked flawless—as usual. This scene is also memorable because she popped the question to Cory soon after.

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
<p>Wedding Day 'Do</p>
Wedding Day 'Do

Mrs. Matthews opted for simpler makeup on her wedding day, and in doing so, proved less is more. She looks stunning in her gown and veil. This was the moment fans had been waiting for forever.

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
<p>Feathery Bangs</p>
Feathery Bangs

As seen in this photo, even Cory gave this look a thumbs up. (Not that she needs his approval, obviously.)

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
<p>Scrunchies Forever</p>
Scrunchies Forever

During the show's Disney trip, Topanga rocked this front ponytail with a red scrunchie. It's ever-so '90s, in the best possible way. Matching your hair tie to your outfit was obviously the cool thing to do.

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
<p>Ponytail Prowess&nbsp;</p>
Ponytail Prowess 

Way before Ariana Grande, Topanga proved the power of the ponytail. Seriously, she's got the style down.

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
<p>Face Mask</p>
Face Mask

This makes the list because it showed that everybody does some primping, and we can attest that nothing makes you feel better quite like a face mask. Plus, her impromptu updo totally worked to keep her strands out of the formula—a pet peeve we've all experienced. 

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
<p>Layers on Layers</p>
Layers on Layers

If you're ever trying to get the perfect layered look, bring this photo of Topanga to your hairdresser. She nailed it.

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
<p>Vacay Style&nbsp;</p>
Vacay Style 

While on her honeymoon, she rocked these pigtail braids. Who wants their hair in their face while chilling on the beach?

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
<p>Lipstick Heart</p>
Lipstick Heart

Finally, the best Topanga moment of all: that time she unexpectedly drew a lipstick heart on her face. The moral of the story? Even if people don't understand your look, that doesn't mean you shouldn't go for it.

Not only is this list a reminder of Topanga's style inspo, but it's the perfect motivation to go rewatch Boy Meets World, stat.

ABC Photo Archives/Getty
