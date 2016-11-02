The 10 Most Popular Drugstore Eyeshadows on Amazon Right Now

Courtesy
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Nov 02, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

I've always wanted to know what was selling like bonkers on Amazon—because let's face it, Amazon Prime is a miracle of which none of us can function without. Much to my delight, Amazon gave me the scoop on 10 of the most popular drugstore eyeshadows on the site right now. And if everyone is buying them, they must be pretty darn good, right? 

So in the interest of less secrets and more beauty loot, here are the 10 best-selling drugstore shadows on Amazon. Think of it as going through the Internet's makeup bag or medicine cabinet and benefiting in return. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24 HR Eye Shadow in Amber Rush 

$4 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24 Hr Eye Shadow in Iced Latte 

$8 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24 Hr Eye Shadow in Always Pearly Pink 

$4 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24 Hr Eye Shadow in Bronzed Taupe

$4 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

SHANY Natural Fusion Eyeshadow Palette 

$14 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline New York Eye Studio Color Tattoo Metal 24 Hr Cream Gel Eyeshadow in Barely Branded 

$5 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline New York Eye Studio Color Tattoo Metal 24 Hour Cream Gel Eyeshadow Inked Pink 

$5 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline 24 Hour Eyeshadow in Bad to the Bronze 

$5 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow Earthly Taupe 

$5 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

COVERGIRL Eye Enhancers Eye Shadow in Tapestry Taupe 

$3 SHOP NOW

